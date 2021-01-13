Can't connect right now! retry
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli request paparazzi to avoid clicking their daughter's picture

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are doing the best they can to ensure their newborn daughter is protected and safe from the media glare.

The new parents, as reported by Indian media outlets, issued a statement to the paparazzi, urging them to respect their and the baby's privacy during this time.

As per reports, Anushka and Virat's note read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

The note further stated, "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer's brother, Vikas Kohli, also clarified that his post - carrying a photo of baby's feet - does not belong to Virat's and Anushka's daughter.



