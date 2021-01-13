Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to 'set up an empire' outside the royal family: report

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan to ‘set up an empire’ outside the royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking towards curating their very own personal ‘empire’ away from the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie. He told Express, “To be at the point they are at now, having set up an empire and a charity in just over nine months” shows "just how hard they have worked to make this transition a success.”

However, nothing was smooth sailing for the couple as “It’s taken a lot of work to get here. The journey has been painful."

Even royal expert Richard Fitzwillaims elaborated upon Mr. Scobie’s premise by adding, “They have achieved their goals to be independent but it’s too early to tell how successful they are going to be in terms of the reach of their work.”

“They are not aiming for the British market, they are looking at the United States and the global market. As far as their future is concerned, it is important they be as amicable as possible.”

