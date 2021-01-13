Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya reveals that she was once called 'mean' for strange reason

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

While Hollywood star Zendaya is the talk of the town, she admitted that having a conversation is something she struggles with.

Her stylist had apparently told her that she comes off as a "mean" person because she does not strike up a conversation very often.

The 24-year-old, who is garnering Oscar buzz for her praise-worthy role in Malcolm & Marie, clarified that it was because she was nervous that she is not able to indulge in some chit chat. 

"In this industry, I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn’t really know how to start conversation," she told GQ

"My stylist was like, 'You come off kind of cold. People think you’re mean because you don’t talk', when really I just was too nervous."



More From Entertainment:

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020

Hollywood movie box office slumped to near 40-year low in 2020
'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children

'We don't owe you a home:' UK taxpayers warn Queen Elizabeth's children
Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Kurulus:Osman: Targun Hatun confesses everything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flourishing in the US after painful 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William blast Scottish government officials amid latest controversy

Kate Middleton, Prince William blast Scottish government officials amid latest controversy
Jessica Simpson sheds light on the ‘healing sounds’ within her home

Jessica Simpson sheds light on the ‘healing sounds’ within her home
Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's US slate of 2021 movies

Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio headline Netflix's US slate of 2021 movies
Katy Perry's adorable birthday wish to beau Orlando Bloom will melt your heart

Katy Perry's adorable birthday wish to beau Orlando Bloom will melt your heart
Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights
BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Lisa gear up for solo debuts
Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Mariah Carey reveals battling identity crisis during start of music career

Latest

view all