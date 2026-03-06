Hilary Duff laughs about relying on ChatGPT and Google

Hilary Duff opens up on the life behind the red carpet

Hilary Duff has opened up about her childhood in the spotlight, admitting that her early fame came at the cost of something important.

On the Table Manners podcast, she said she received “zero education” while working as a child star, explaining that most of her teenage years were spent on set rather than in a classroom.

“I was homeschooled, barely,” she joked, recalling how school often took a backseat to her growing career.

Duff rose to fame at just 14, starring in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, a role that quickly turned her into one of the biggest teen stars of the early 2000s.

While her mother encouraged her to get a GED, the Younger star never pursued higher education as she said that she doesn’t regret it, because the experiences she taught her other valuable lessons and gave her skills that school could not.

The star also joked about relying on Google and ChatGPT to fill in knowledge gaps.

Now a mother of four, she is serious about her children’s learning and enjoys discovering new things alongside them.

Though her upbringing was far from typical, Hilary says she is grateful for the opportunities her career gave her and the lessons it taught her about life, responsibility, and creativity.