Taylor Swift hints at next 'Showgirl' single with telling move

Taylor Swift teases new single after 'Opalite' amid Selena Gomez collab rumours

Taylor Swift appears to have decided on the next single from her album, The Life of a Showgirl, following the close competition between Elizabeth Taylor and Father Figure.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her team had reportedly been observing the response to both songs by playing them on the radio, and now one of them have officially replaced Opalite on Swift's Spotify playlist called, This is Taylor Swift.

Swifties noticed that Elizabeth Taylor has now taken the space previously occupied by Opalite, which was the latest single from the album.

The timing of Elizabeth Taylor's promotion on the streaming site seems note-worthy because the track is also lined up for its special Record Store Day release on April 18, with a special edition vinyl.

Swifties are convinced that Elizabeth Taylor single announcement will be accompanied with the music video announcement, following the same pattern as Opalite.

Following the Spotify playlist, the song also re-entered the Today’s Top Hits playlist on Apple Music replacing The Fate Of Ophelia.

While the Eras Tour performer has not addressed or confirmed the next single, Swifties also speculate a potential cameo from Selena Gomez in the music video, as the Rare Beauty founder has been promoting the song on social media.