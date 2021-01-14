Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Cannot take it easy with South Africa, will announce squad on Jan 15: chief selector

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

New Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim. — Twitter

LAHORE: The new Chief Selector of Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Wasim has said that Pakistan will not take it easy with South Africa and the Test team will be announced on January 15.

He said in a statement that the team will feature a good combination of players for success in the series against South Africa.

Mohammad Wasim said that consultations have been held with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam for selecting the national team.

The new chief selector will announce first a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and later the 16-member team.

He said that a home series provides an advantage to the hosts but the guests are capable of giving a tough time. "We will try our best not to repeat the mistakes which we committed on the tour of New Zealand," he said.

Pakistan and South Africa will play a series of two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The first Test will be played in Karachi from January 26.


More From Sports:

Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa

Pakistan women cricketers test negative for coronavirus in South Africa
Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar

Andy Flower to replace Misbah-ul-Haq after PSL, says Shoaib Akhtar
E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership

Imran Khan beats Virat Kohli in ICC poll for captains whose game rose with leadership
I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series

I have proved my fitness, says Hassan Ali ahead of South Africa series
PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say

PCB curtails Misbah's selection powers; Babar Azam to have final say
Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report

Olympian Islahuddin abducted, released in Karachi: report
Pakistan hosting world's first online youth scrabble championship in January

Pakistan hosting world's first online youth scrabble championship in January
Cricket Committee 'dissatisfied' but recommends retention of Misbah, Waqar

Cricket Committee 'dissatisfied' but recommends retention of Misbah, Waqar
PSL 2021: Umar Gul to be bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2021: Umar Gul to be bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators

ICC poll: Who is better among Imran Khan, De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Meg Lanning?

ICC poll: Who is better among Imran Khan, De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Meg Lanning?
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam ready for action against Proteas

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam ready for action against Proteas

Latest

view all