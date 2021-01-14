Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Sana Javed looks glam in winter outfit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Pakistani actress Sana Javed gave fans glimpse of her glamorous side as she shared her stunning photo on Instagram Tuesday.

The 'Khani' actress looked glam in the latest photo, sporting a winter outfit and glasses. She left her brunette locks loose and let them cascade on her face. She also added a slick of make-up to enhance her pretty look.

Sana Javed, who tied the knot with Umair Jaswal in an intimate ceremony in October, shared her glamours photo on Instagram. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks and chic outfit.

Umair Jaswal's sweetheart made her acting debut with a minor role in the acclaimed television series Shehr-e-Zaat, Javed had her first major role in the mega-hit drama Pyarey Afzal and received praise for her outstanding performance in Khani.

Sana Javed is an impressive personality and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her styling session. 

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan wins hearts with adorable snaps

Ayeza Khan wins hearts with adorable snaps
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli request paparazzi to avoid clicking their daughter's picture

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli request paparazzi to avoid clicking their daughter's picture

Minal Khan's latest snap proves she's a style queen

Minal Khan's latest snap proves she's a style queen
Humayun Saeed is bringing ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish actors

Humayun Saeed is bringing ‘biggest project ever’ in collaboration with Turkish actors
Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal

Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal
Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair

Take a look at Maya Ali with purple hair
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan returning to Pakistan? Rumours rife

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s boat ride video goes viral

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s boat ride video goes viral
Sarah Khan drops jaws in stunning ethnic attire

Sarah Khan drops jaws in stunning ethnic attire
Ertugrul's Turgut to star in historical TV series about Sultan Selim

Ertugrul's Turgut to star in historical TV series about Sultan Selim
Minal Khan snapped taking a drive in gorgeous location

Minal Khan snapped taking a drive in gorgeous location
Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

Latest

view all