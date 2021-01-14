Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda stepped out for a coffee run in NY City on Wednesday after celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday.

The 25-year-old model cut a casual figure during her outing with her mom day-after celebrating her lover's birthday.

The supermodel was looking stunning in all blue attire, sporting sun glasses and face mask. She pulled her locks back into a bun to give a perfect look to her personality.

The model kept things cool in casual outfit as she appeared with her mom.

On Monday, Gigi took to Instagram and  shared a sweet message in honor of boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s 28th birthday, saying: “Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever."

