Thursday Jan 14 2021
Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Riz Ahmed admitted that he tied the knot 'not very long, actually'

Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed is now a married man but has decided to keep the subject under wraps. 

The 38-year-old Sound of Metal actor revealed during Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast that he stayed back in California after wrapping up a shoot for his film as his “wife’s family” was from the area.

Theroux, per Us Weekly, told Ahmed what many of us were thinking: he didn’t realize The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor wasn’t single.

Theroux further asked Ahmed how long he has been married for, to which he replied: “Not very long, actually.”

“It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop,” he said.

“I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” he went on to say.

“If I was quite a private person, I wouldn’t be doing a podcast with you being like, ‘Hey, check out these films. I’m on Twitter.’ I guess it’s just about having boundaries,” he added. 

