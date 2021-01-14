Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari not invited to Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, PPP clarifies

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto zardari (left) with father Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: File

Bilawal, Zardari not invited to Biden inauguration, says PPP



Several media outlets had reported that Bilawal and Zardari had been invited to the inauguration ceremony of Biden on January 20

The reports had said the PPP chairperson would reach the US on January 19

ISLAMABAD: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari have not been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, the PPP clarified.

Senator Farhatullah Babar told BBC that no such invitation has been received, The News reported Thursday.

Ivanka ditches Trump, decides to attend Biden’s inauguration: report

Several media outlets had reported that Bilawal and Zardari had been invited to the inauguration ceremony of Biden. The news reports said Bilawal would reach the US on January 19 and stay till January 22.



Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20 on the West Front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.