Bollywood
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Bollywood icon Kajol considers herself fortunate to never have to deal with patriarchal challenges during the course of her personal and professional life.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the actor spoke about her upcoming film Tribhanga and how she resonates with her character in the film of Anu.

"If I don’t filter my words, Anu is 10 steps ahead of me,” she said, adding: “Though it was tiring to play her, it was not difficult to understand her.”

She also opened up about working on a women-centric film like this one, saying: “The best thing about being on set with such strong women was that there was no insecurity.”

She treaded ahead and talked about the gender-balanced environment she grew up in.

“My father [Shomu Mukherjee] was against me getting married at 24. He said that I should work more before I tie the knot. My mom [Tanuja] was my biggest supporter, and told me to go with my gut. I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do,” she said.

“My mother made me independent, and my daughter is as independent as I am,” she added. 

