entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Macaulay Culkin backs petition to remove Donald Trump from 'Home Alone 2'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Hollywood actor Macaulay Culkin has put his weight behind fans demanding that Donald Trump's cameo be removed from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Fans of the movie demanded that the commander-in-chief be digitally altered out of the classic Christmas movie as the campaign garnered momentum after his presidential defeat against Joe Biden as well as the Capitol Hill riots.

One Home Alone fan tweeted "petition to digitally replace [Trump} in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old [Macaulay Culkin]" to which Macaulay replied, "sold".

One efficient fan already did the work and shared a video of what the famous scene would look like without Trump’s cameo.

Needless to say, the star was impressed with the fan's work as he replied "bravo". 


