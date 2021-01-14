'Chadwick Boseman did not want shortcuts when filming with cancer'

Can't connect right now! retry
American film director Spike Lee became candid about what it was like filming with the late Chadwick Boseman before his death.

The Da 5 Bloods director worked with the actor in the said film which was one of Boseman's final on-screen appearances before losing his battle with cancer. 

The actor had not disclosed his illness to his co-stars and fans and instead dealt with it in private. 

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee shared that he was not aware of the actor's illness.

"I did not know. I asked George, George didn’t know. I asked Ryan Coogler, he said he didn’t know," Lee said. 

The director added that Boseman's work ethic did not change and in fact, he did not "want any shortcuts" during his time working on the film, despite dealing with cancer. 

"We didn’t know. There was a very small circle that knew he was not going to be here that much longer, and I understand why he did not want people to know," he said.

"If I would have known, the first battle sequence in [Da 5 Bloods] is 100 degrees and we had the shots where he has to run 50 yards like Usain Bolt. I mean, he has to haul it.

"If he tells me that, automatically I’m not going to make him, I’m not going to push him as hard as I can. He did not want any shortcuts. Any special treatment, didn’t want it."

