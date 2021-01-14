Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Web Desk

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister spotted with Ertugrul stars Nurettin Sönmez, Ayberk Pekcan

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi was spotted hanging out with famed Turkish actors Nurettin Sönmez and Ayberk Pekcan.

The two actors are known for their role in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. Nurettin played Bamsi Beyrek while Ayberk took on the role of Artuk Bey.

According to local media, the duo are in Pakistan for a three-day visit. 

They arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday as part of a 20-member contingent with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

As per Fazeela's Instagram stories, the actors were seen in her company along with a few others. 

"A wonderful evening with Bamsay and Arthuk Bey," she captioned the picture. 

Take a look:


