Katie Price decides to send disabled son Harvey 18 to residential college

Friday Jan 15 2021
Friday Jan 15, 2021

Katie Price has decided to send her 18-year-old disabled son Harvey to a care home, where he will live until he turns 25.

In an interview with The Sun recently, Katie Price said her son will live in a residential college, which she hopes will teach him to be able to live a more independent life.

She said "It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him."

Meanwhile, in her latest Instagram post, Katie shared a sweet photo with Harvey and expressed pride in her son.

She wrote, “I wanted to share what really goes on behind closed doors - Harvey isn't a thing to poke fun at, he's my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted.”

She went on to say, “being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me! I'am so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I.”

Harvey will live in care home until he turns 25 and will have his own space where he can learn to live on his own.

Mother of five Katie shares Harvey with football player Dwight Yorke. 

