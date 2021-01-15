Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'walk away' after Megxit talks: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 15 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on moving away from the royal fold after their Megxit review comes to a close.

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially move away from the royal family after their Megxit reviews works out.

This claim was brought forward by Us Weekly's Royally Us show host Christina Garibaldi.

She was quoted saying, "It officially ends on March 31 so I don't think they're going to make a big announcement about it. I don't think they're going to make a big deal about it.”

“I think they're just going to say, 'ok, privately this is over and if you want to continue what you're doing that's fine' and move on. I don't think there's going to be this huge sit down or dramatic meeting via Zoom.”

Ms Garibaldi concluded by saying, "I think this has worked out for Harry and Meghan. Why would they need to go back?"

