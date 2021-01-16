All about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s secret love nest

Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy the privilege of having homes in two royal properties.

However, it turns out the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have a secret third love nest on the Balmoral Estate where their relationship truly ‘blossomed.’

The Tam-Na-Ghar cottage at the Scottish estate was a gift that Prince William received from the Queen Mother prior to her death in 2002.

While the couple spend their time now at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, it was this cottage that flourished their relationship during the early days when they were students at St. Andrew’s University.

As per Express, the two have even told their friends that Tam-Na-Ghar, located near Charles and Camilla’s Balmoral residence, was the place where they had some of their best times.

Royal expert Glynis Barber narrated in Channel 5’s documentary, Secrets of Royal Palaces: “It's the one palace they can almost guarantee privacy which is probably why so many royal relationships have blossomed there.”

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time there when Kate was first being introduced to the family,” added Barber.