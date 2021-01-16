Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned: ‘You have crossed a line now’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again come under fire for their decision to include baby Archie in their official podcast episode.

This claim was brought forward by True Royalty TV’s Russell Myers and he was quoted saying, "It's entirely their decision how they choose to bring up their child or children. They moved for the reasons they've given - to give them some privacy.”

"But if you are entering a commercial world and in your first venture, you use your child or place your child in that arena that's all people are going to be talking about. That's all we've been talking about and then you've crossed a line."

During the conversation even royal commentator Dunca Larcombe chimed in saying, "It's entirely their decision how they choose to bring up their child or children. They moved for the reasons they've given - to give them some privacy.”

"But if you are entering a commercial world and in your first venture, you use your child or place your child in that arena that's all people are going to be talking about. That's all we've been talking about and then you've crossed a line."

