Saturday Jan 16 2021
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton had 'a lot of healing to do' before engagement decision

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton both went through a rather public divorce in their life 

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged to each other in a dreamy proposal late last year.

However, if the two are to marry each other, they will have to do some serious healing.

As revealed by the songstress, it will take a great deal of healing before she can walk down the aisle, thanks to her divorce settlement with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together,” Stefani explained.

Much like her, Shelton also went through a messy divorce with ex Miranda Lambert, which was finalized in July 2015.

“I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think ‘I want to marry you!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married,'” the singer added. “We always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn’t need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do.”

