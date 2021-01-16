Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report

A close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently admitted that the couple has left “hurt feelings” all around with their decision to voluntarily leave the royal family.

According to The Mirror this revelation was brought forward by a friend of the couple who admitted that Megxit caused a lot of “hurt feelings on all sides.”

Even ITV presenter Tom Bradby hed light on the couple’s impact on the royal family and was quoted saying that life in America "has just been incredibly painful.”

While discussing the couple’s royal departure he added, “it is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the Royal family, that has never been done - I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances - it’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.

