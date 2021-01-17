Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Kanye West's clothing brand sues former intern for sharing confidential photos

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Kanye West’s clothing brand sues former intern for sharing confidential photos

Kanye West’s clothing brand is suing one of its former interns over breach of a non-disclosure agreement.

As per the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the intern getting sued, Ryan Inwards, was with the firm last year from February to summer, after which he had allegedly shared confidential photos of the brand on his Instagram account.

As per People, the NDA signed by Inward also included a provision of $500,000 liquidated damages which means the former intern had agreed to not share any confidential information regarding Yeezy on social media.

It was further revealed in the complaint that Inward was sent several cease and desist letters but he continued to "publicly post Unauthorized Materials on social media sites."

Apart from the $500,000 for breach of contract, the rapper’s company is also seeking punitive damages, saying the former intern had behaved maliciously.

