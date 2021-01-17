Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck details his struggle with alcohol addiction and his current state

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

American actor Ben Affleck's challenging battle against alcohol addiction has been the talk of town many times previously. 

And while the Batman actor has previously opened up about his ordeal with alcohol addiction and how it caused problems in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is touching upon the topic once again.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Argo actor said: “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with.”

“If you knew how many actors and directors and writers were alcoholics or compulsive in some way — I mean, it’s the most ordinary thing in the world in Hollywood,” he went on to say.

“I’ve worked with actors who showed up drunk! And that was not me. I drank, like, alone in my living room and just passed out, like, with scotch. But I got sober,” he continued.

He went on to reveal that he has now been sober for a while and feels “as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt.”

“It took me a little while to get it — I had a few slips, like most people — but I feel really good,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ‘gift’ went ‘unappreciated’ by the royal family

Meghan Markle’s ‘gift’ went ‘unappreciated’ by the royal family
Winona Ryder opens up about her ‘embarrassing’ breakup with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder opens up about her ‘embarrassing’ breakup with Johnny Depp
Kanye West’s clothing brand sues former intern for sharing confidential photos

Kanye West’s clothing brand sues former intern for sharing confidential photos
Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson wreaks havoc on social media

Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson wreaks havoc on social media
Princess Diana’s ex Dr. Hasnat Khan was the only one who ‘didn’t sell her’

Princess Diana’s ex Dr. Hasnat Khan was the only one who ‘didn’t sell her’

Queen Elizabeth defended after ‘callous and duplicitous’ portrayal on ‘The Crown’

Queen Elizabeth defended after ‘callous and duplicitous’ portrayal on ‘The Crown’
‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand likely to fail in the near future’

‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand likely to fail in the near future’
Prince Harry, Prince William to have clashes over Diana’s legacy

Prince Harry, Prince William to have clashes over Diana’s legacy

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be replaced with Prince Edward, Sophie’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be replaced with Prince Edward, Sophie’
Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report

Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report
Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson

Latest

view all