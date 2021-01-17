Ben Affleck details his struggle with alcohol addiction and his current state

American actor Ben Affleck's challenging battle against alcohol addiction has been the talk of town many times previously.



And while the Batman actor has previously opened up about his ordeal with alcohol addiction and how it caused problems in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is touching upon the topic once again.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Argo actor said: “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with.”

“If you knew how many actors and directors and writers were alcoholics or compulsive in some way — I mean, it’s the most ordinary thing in the world in Hollywood,” he went on to say.

“I’ve worked with actors who showed up drunk! And that was not me. I drank, like, alone in my living room and just passed out, like, with scotch. But I got sober,” he continued.

He went on to reveal that he has now been sober for a while and feels “as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt.”

“It took me a little while to get it — I had a few slips, like most people — but I feel really good,” he said.