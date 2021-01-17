Can't connect right now! retry
Blake Shelton opens up about his pre-wedding weight loss plans

Singer songwriter Blake Shelton has been working out around the clock to lose about 10 pounds before his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

The singer shed light on it all during his interview with Apple Music Country show Part Barn Radio.

There he expressed his desire to walk down the aisle with Gwen Stefani in style and was quoted saying, "I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now, I can't let people down."

He even quipped, "I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you're taking a selfie from up above because you can't even stand and look at myself in the mirror. I've rearranged them or they're kind of angled down, looking down at me. So I'm looking up and it's not so bad."

"Nothing is more fun than being in the room when a star is born. I mean, you got to go through hundreds of people to find that star.”

"It's just like when Gabby Barrett walked into American Idol, she didn't win American Idol, but even I just said, there was just something magical about that... I know you've seen that stuff too, and that's what brings you back."

"We inadvertently compete against each other... But telling the stories of the kids and me sitting up there, I remember when I took the role of Idol, I'm like, 'Man, there, ain't no way I'm going to be boohooing and crying and emotional,' but it is emotional and it is amazing to watch kids put their life on the line.”

