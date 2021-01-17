Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear losing 'more control' to the Queen: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fear potentially losing “more control” over their lives after Megxit talks conclude.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentators Maggie Rulli and Omid Scobie on the HeirPod podcast.

Ms. Rulli was the first to chime in and admit, "I am curious about the review, it is two-sided right? Harry and Meghan need to sign off and say they are happy with how things are and that they do not want to review it.”

"The Palace had to as well, is that correct? So could the Palace by any chance come to them and say we want a different relationship with you after these 12 months, we want more control, is that also a possibility?"

To this Mr. Scobie claimed, "I think as we have seen anything is possible in this situation. But this really was the Queen wanting to leave the door open to the couple so that they can find their feet and come back 12 months later. If things need to change or anything needs to be discussed, it can be."

