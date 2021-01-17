Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William pays rich tribute to frontline workers, volunteers administering anti-coronavirus vaccine across UK

Prince William has paid rich tribute to frontline workers and volunteers administering anti-coronavirus vaccine across the UK, saying “A huge congratulations to all of you for playing your part in such a monumental moment.”

In a video call with NHS staff, Prince William said “This is because we have a world-leading NHS, this is because we have right people, the right research and development here.” He added ‘A huge congratulations to all of you for playing your part in such a monumental moment.”

Prince William also expressed his pride at Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip for having their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“My grandparents have had the vaccine and I’m very proud of them for doing that, it’s really important that everyone gets their vaccine when they are told to.”

The video was shared on the official handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—Kensington Royal—with caption, “Incredible work #TeamVaccine thank you to the staff and volunteers across the UK working to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected from coronavirus.”

“An effective vaccine is the best way to protect people from the virus; we all have an important part to play in protecting our loved ones and the NHS.”

The video was also posted on the Royal family’s official Instagram account with caption, “The Duke of Cambridge pays tribute to frontline workers and volunteers administering the #covid_19 vaccine across the UK.”

“#TeamVaccine’s dedication and continued efforts are ensuring that the most vulnerable people in society are protected from coronavirus.”

“As part of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, hundreds of vaccination sites and hospital hubs have been established across the UK.”

