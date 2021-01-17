Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Nora Fatehi leaves fans floored with enviable style

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Famed dancer Nora Fatehi is not only known for busting some moves but for her enviable style too.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner dropped jaws with her latest snap where she could be seen stepping out in style. 

She seemed to be embracing her inner Parisian girl as she donned for a chic yet casual outfit which consisted of a Louis Vuitton sweater and handbag. 

Her look was finished off with jeans, black heels and a camel coat. 

Fans were floored by her stylish outfit as they showered her with compliments. 

