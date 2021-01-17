Can't connect right now! retry
'Kurulus:Osman': Trailer for new episode is out

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Producer of "Kurulus:Osman" on Saturday shared the trailer for the next episode of the historical series, leaving fans excited. 

According to Mehmet Bozdag, the episode 15 of the season 2 would be released on Wednesday.

A Turkish TV channel broadcasts "Kurulus:Osman" on every Wednesday in the local language.

The historical TV series is then watched by millions of international fans with English subtitles across the globe.

Last Wednesday the TV channel was to air the episode 15 of the season 2 but fans were let disappointed when the episode was not released.

Fans of the historical series, which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire, are eagerly waiting for the next episode.

Thousands of social media users took to social media to inquire about the release of the next episode.

