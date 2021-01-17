Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Ryan Reynolds's message to ill superfan warms hearts

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds warmed fans’ hearts with a touching message he sent to an ill fan.

In a video shared on Twitter, the Deadpool star addressed to 11-year-old Brody Dery, who is struggling with 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn’s disease.

The actor sent his "love and strength" to the young superfan and praised him for being so strong in his battle.

"Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds," the 44-year-old actor said. 

"I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got."

"Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much," Reynolds continued. 

"I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job."

"So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye," he said.

