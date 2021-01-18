Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 18 2021
Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Taapsee Pannu marriage isn’t on her cards for the time being as she focuses on her career 

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Mathias Boe and whether or not the two are thinking about marriage. 

Speaking about tying the knot herself, the Thappad actor said marriage isn’t on her cards for the time being as she focuses on her career.

Speaking about her relationship, Taapsee told ETimes: "I didn’t want to date someone from the industry for this very reason--I want to keep my personal and professional lives separate.”

“I always share a picture with those who matter to me on their birthdays and did the same for Mathias, who is a part of my inner circle," she said.

She said she wouldn’t want to settle down till she has reached a certain mark in her professional life: “Once I do, I’ll probably think of slowing down, doing two-three films a year instead of five-six. Only then will I have time to dedicate to my personal life.”

