Monday Jan 18 2021
Lady Gaga 'could cry' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration, reveals source

Lady Gaga is so beyond ecstatic that Joe Biden is going to be President 

Lady Gaga is feeling overwhelmed with emotions after bagging a chance to sing the US national anthem performance at President-elect, Joe Biden's inauguration.

The songstress is prepping to add her own flair at the event, as revealed by an inside source.

“Of course, it’s going to have all the classic elements, but it wouldn’t be Gaga without featuring a touch of her flair,” the insider told HollywoodLife.

“She’s an outspoken political activist and has used her platform to show support for the Biden-Harris campaign. So to have this opportunity means everything and she couldn’t be more excited," added the source.

A second one shared, “The preparation for this moment is focus number one for Gaga. When she approaches any performance it is of the utmost importance. And this performance might even make her cry.

“She is so beyond ecstatic that Joe Biden is going to be President that she wants to give the performance of a lifetime and when Gaga says that and feels that, it happens," the source concluded.

