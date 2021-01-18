Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit

Princess Anne considered ideal successor to Prince Harry's title in Royal Marines

Prince Anne is in the running to obtain a very significant title from Prince Harry, after his exit from the royal family.



The three military titles previously owned by Prince Harry, might as well be going to other members of the family.



As explained by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry's title of Captain General of the Royal Marines could go to Princess Anne, "There has been considerable speculation over the future of Harry's military links when the Sandringham Agreement with the Queen is reassessed by the end of March.

"Many feel that the princess would be the ideal successor to Prince Philip as Captain General Royal Marines, but the matter is yet to be decided and the posts have been kept open."

Prince Harry was bestowed the title of Captain General by his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.