Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne to snatch key military title from Prince Harry following Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Princess Anne considered ideal successor to Prince Harry's title in Royal Marines

Prince Anne is in the running to obtain a very significant title from Prince Harry, after his exit from the royal family.

The three military titles previously owned by Prince Harry, might as well be going to other members of the family.

As explained by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry's title of Captain General of the Royal Marines could go to Princess Anne, "There has been considerable speculation over the future of Harry's military links when the Sandringham Agreement with the Queen is reassessed by the end of March.

"Many feel that the princess would be the ideal successor to Prince Philip as Captain General Royal Marines, but the matter is yet to be decided and the posts have been kept open."

Prince Harry was bestowed the title of Captain General by his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh in 2017.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun looks gorgeous in Instagram pictures

Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun looks gorgeous in Instagram pictures

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed

Buckingham Palace gears up for celebrations as Princess Eugenie's due date confirmed
Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Gigi Hadid shares sweet pregnancy photo

Duchess Camilla torn apart for losing job after long night of partying

Duchess Camilla torn apart for losing job after long night of partying
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Americans disgruntled over royal departure

Kim Kardashian accused of blackfishing after uneven tan

Kim Kardashian accused of blackfishing after uneven tan
Lady Gaga 'could cry' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration, reveals source

Lady Gaga 'could cry' performing at Joe Biden's inauguration, reveals source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal code

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry forced Queen Elizabeth to break royal code

'Vikings' Lagertha celebrates 'The Marksman' success

'Vikings' Lagertha celebrates 'The Marksman' success

Dr Dre resumes work following hospitalisation over brain aneurysm

Dr Dre resumes work following hospitalisation over brain aneurysm
Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign

Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign
Justin Timberlake confirms birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake confirms birth of second son with wife Jessica Biel

Latest

view all