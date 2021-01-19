Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
AFP

Meghan Markle potentially days away from winning privacy case against tabloid

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Meghan Markle's lawsuit against British tabloid over breach of privacy and copyright is set to return to court on Tuesday in London with the former working royal days away from a likely victory.  

Meghan, who with her husband Prince Harry is waging an increasingly public war with some media outlets, is suing the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline.

The American former television actress claims Associated Newspapers breached her privacy, her data protection rights and copyright by publishing extracts of correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas, before she married Harry.

Judge Mark Warby approved an earlier application by the duchess for the trial to be postponed. Her legal team instead asked for a judgment to be made without the need for a full trial.

If Warby rules in the duchess's favour, then the case is over, bar an appeal.

If she loses, then it will go to a full trial later this year, potentially forcing Meghan and her estranged father to face each other in court to give testimony.

Warby ruled against the royal in a preliminary hearing last year, striking out elements of the claim.

Meghan alleges that reporters acted "dishonestly and in bad faith", and "deliberately dug up or stirred conflict" between her and her father.

She claimed they had an "obvious agenda of publishing intrusive or offensive stories" which were "intended to portray her in a false and damaging light".

The High Court last year allowed the newspaper group to amend its defence against the claim, to allege the couple were willing to give journalists access to the letter when the circumstances suited them.

Associated accuses Meghan of giving the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand details about the letter to portray her version of events in a more favourable light.

The news group also claims she wanted to use the hand-written letter "as part of a media strategy" and discussed it with royal communications officials before it was sent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit frontline royal duties in March citing media intrusion, have denied being involved in the publication of the book, Finding Freedom.

Harry — the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and son of heir to the throne Prince Charles and the late Diana, princess of Wales — has separately brought cases against two other British tabloid publishers for alleged phone hacking.

He and Meghan now live with their young son Archie in the United States, where they have set up a charitable foundation.

More From Entertainment:

Steve Martin’s good news after getting COVID vaccine: ‘I have no fide resects’

Steve Martin’s good news after getting COVID vaccine: ‘I have no fide resects’

Why Harry Styles will keep relationship with Olivia Wilde strictly private

Why Harry Styles will keep relationship with Olivia Wilde strictly private
Angelina Jolie’s shopping trips with kids bring about ‘normalcy’ in their lives

Angelina Jolie’s shopping trips with kids bring about ‘normalcy’ in their lives
Gigi Hadid details the day she found out she was pregnant: ‘I was so nauseous’

Gigi Hadid details the day she found out she was pregnant: ‘I was so nauseous’

Why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to part ways

Why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to part ways
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas shows off her new look amid split rumours

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas shows off her new look amid split rumours
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quit marriage counselling

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quit marriage counselling
Lady Gaga slams racism in award speech

Lady Gaga slams racism in award speech
Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber ready to become mom?

Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber ready to become mom?
Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills

Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills
1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

Ian Levine sells some royalties from 'Take That' songs to One Media

Ian Levine sells some royalties from 'Take That' songs to One Media

Latest

view all