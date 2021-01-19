Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry is no longer homesick: ‘He is loving the Californian lifestyle’

Prince Harry has now officially moved on from the UK and has fallen in love with his new life across the pond. 

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed on Monday that the Duke of Sussex has been feeling homesick lately but is still enjoying his new life in California.

Nicholl said, per Express: "I think possibly there was a time when Harry may have felt a little homesick.”

"I think he was missing home when his father and brother were ill with COVID last spring,” she went on to say.

"But I think he is loving the California, West Coast lifestyle, it suits him. He has always been a very laid-back person, he loves nature and being by the ocean. So I hear that he is very, very happy,” she added.

Earlier royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam claimed that the duke and duchess no longer consider UK as important.

Speaking to Express, Fitzwilliam said: “I don't expect Harry and Meghan would want a route back into the Royal Family. They have largely achieved what they set out to do, are financially independent and await the end of the pandemic so they can launch Archewell.”

“I do think Harry would like his military links returned and this will be discussed when the Sandringham Summit is reassessed before the end of March next year,” he said.

