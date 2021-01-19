Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ win hearts

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ wins hearts

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerized their fans with stunning photos from 'snowy Sunday' with their children.

Neslisah Alkoclar turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures with caption, “Snowman operation started #snowysunday.”

She also shared a boomerang video of her daughter Alara wherein she can be seen playing with snow.

Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also turned to Instagram and shared his stunning photo.

The actor is seen sporting a black and white full sleeves t-shirt and grey skintight jeans. He also wore a winter cap to protect himself from snow.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

