Tuesday Jan 19 2021
How Shah Rukh Khan pranked his in-laws at his wedding: ‘Gauri wear your burka!’

B-Town megastar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humorous personality.

And it looks like even his in-laws have gotten a taste of his sense of humour prior to his marriage with Gauri Khan.

An unearthed interview of the Raees actor has been making rounds on social media where he told Farida Jalal on her chat show that some relatives of Gauri were discreetly discussing whether or not she would convert to Islam after marrying the actor.

That is when the King of Bollywood decided to have some fun with their traditionalist thinking.

“Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo (Gauri, wear your burkha. Let us go and read the Namaz),” he quipped.

“Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge (See, she will only be wearing a burkha from now on. She will not step out of the house. Her name will be changed to Ayesha),” he went on to say.

“I had a lot of fun but the lesson in all this was that one respects religion but it should not come in the way of love. Now, the time has come when her family loves me more than they love her,” he said. 

