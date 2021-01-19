Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Amin Hafeez

Punjab govt to scrap 283 seats for admission to medical, dental colleges

By
Amin Hafeez

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Candidates attempting MDCAT test. Photo: GeoNews/(Representational image)
  • Punjab govt decides to scrap 283 additional seats, added 10 years ago for admission to the province's medical and dental colleges
  • According to the Vice-Chancellor of UHS, Dr Javed Akram, the decision will come into effect this year
  • Seats in MBBS will be reduced by 267, whereas BDS seats will drop in number by 16.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced it has decided to reduce 283 additional seats that were earlier increased for admission to the province's medical and dental colleges.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Dr Javed Akram, the additional seats were added 10 years ago.

Dr Akram said that this year, seats in MBBS will be reduced by 267, whereas BDS seats will drop in number by 16.

Read more: Here's a list of PMC recognized medical and dental colleges in Pakistan

Last year, 3,621 candidates entered the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) programmes, he said.

"The most number of seats have been reduced in medical colleges of South Punjab," the UHS Vice-Chancellor said, adding that with fewer seats, induction on merit will increase as compared to last year.

More From Pakistan:

Playing down PDM's ECP protest, Sheikh Rasheed invites their long march

Playing down PDM's ECP protest, Sheikh Rasheed invites their long march
NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

NAB files reference against Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case
Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new Balochistan IG

Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed new Balochistan IG

Sindh Health Dept recommends setting aside Rs1.5b for coronavirus vaccine procurement

Sindh Health Dept recommends setting aside Rs1.5b for coronavirus vaccine procurement

Committee to probe Broadsheet LLC scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Committee to probe Broadsheet LLC scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz
Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to get first coronavirus vaccine doses 'within weeks': Dr Faisal Sultan
Pakistan crosses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as two vaccines get approved for emergency use

Pakistan crosses 11,000 COVID-19 deaths as two vaccines get approved for emergency use
Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns

Schools may close if coronavirus SOPs not taken seriously, Punjab health minister warns
KP police impounds 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles from cops, private citizens

KP police impounds 1,600 non-custom paid vehicles from cops, private citizens
Pakistan Army recovers body of American mountaineer from near K2

Pakistan Army recovers body of American mountaineer from near K2
Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart

Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart
IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives

IBCC finalizes project to digitize records under Shafqat Mehmood’s directives

Latest

view all