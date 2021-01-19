Punjab govt to scrap 283 seats for admission to medical, dental colleges

Candidates attempting MDCAT test. Photo: GeoNews/(Representational image)

Punjab govt decides to scrap 283 additional seats, added 10 years ago for admission to the province's medical and dental colleges



According to the Vice-Chancellor of UHS, Dr Javed Akram, the decision will come into effect this year



Seats in MBBS will be reduced by 267, whereas BDS seats will drop in number by 16.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday announced it has decided to reduce 283 additional seats that were earlier increased for admission to the province's medical and dental colleges.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Dr Javed Akram, the additional seats were added 10 years ago.



Dr Akram said that this year, seats in MBBS will be reduced by 267, whereas BDS seats will drop in number by 16.

Read more: Here's a list of PMC recognized medical and dental colleges in Pakistan

Last year, 3,621 candidates entered the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) programmes, he said.

"The most number of seats have been reduced in medical colleges of South Punjab," the UHS Vice-Chancellor said, adding that with fewer seats, induction on merit will increase as compared to last year.