Sunny Leone touches on her tips to balancing the ‘personal and professional’

Bollywood superstar Sunny Leone recently sat down for a candid chat and dished on her secrets to maintaining balance within both her personal and professional life.

The actress opened up about it all during her interview with the Times of India and was quoted saying, “That is exactly in the zone that I've always wanted to shoot and so it's it's really such a great experience.”

“I feel very honoured to be able to work with somebody who is so experienced and knows how to describe a great story so it's it's really exciting. Everything is so well organised and just working together to make something amazing.”