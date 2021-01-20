Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles’s ‘drastic’ measures to stop Camilla’s first marriage unearthed

Prince Charles reportedly took ‘drastic’ measures in order to stop Camilla’s marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Kay and according to Express he was quoted saying, "I think Andrew Parker Bowles was forced into the proposal. This is because he was very aware Camilla was seeing Prince Charles.”

"I think he generally feared that if he didn't pull his finger out and make an honest woman of Camilla, he might actually lose her. He wanted Camilla to be the mother of his children, he could see a future with her."

"4,000 miles away news reaches Prince Charles that Camilla is engaged. According to insiders, he took drastic action and fired off several letters.”

Even royal commentator Katie Nicholl chimed in saying, "Prince Charles wrote to Camilla and pleaded with her to reconsider. I think by this point it was just too late. I think Camilla was Prince Charles' first real love. When you fall first, sometimes you fall hardest."

