Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Kanye West approaches divorce lawyers after marriage counselling over with Kim Kardashian

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian filing for divorce with Kanye West 'will happen inevitably'

Kanye West has reached out to his lawyers over divorcing Kim Kardashian.

The couple, who quit marriage counselling some days ago, reached an impasse in their relationship.

According to an insider quoted by PEOPLE, "[West] is talking to divorce lawyers this week."

On the other hand, Kardashian has been working with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

A sepaerate source told the outlet that Kardashian filing for divorce "will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

The news about Kardashian and West heading for divorce was initially reported by Page Six, which said that the couple are negotiating currently and "are in settlement talks.”

