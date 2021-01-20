Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Cole Sprouse rejects idea of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody reboot

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse discarded any hopes of a reboot of the highly popular teen sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Riverdale star said that the idea of a revival of shows is "tricky" as it is difficult to come at par with the original work.

"Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" he said. 

"The original shows when they become successful sit in this little golden plate of nostalgia and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase so it's a very, very touchy thing."

He shared that he and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse are often questioned about the subject from time-to-time but his answer remains the same. 

"I'm asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, 'No, absolutely not,'" the 28-year-old said.

