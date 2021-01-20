Royal expert explains tragic event that can force Prince Harry to become King

Prince Harry can occupy the British throne as King in case of an unfortunate event

Prince Harry can take over the British throne, in light of a certain tragic event, as explained by royal expert Iain MacMarthanne.



However, if it were to happen, the Duke of Sussex can ascend the throne and change the course of history.

"The 1937 Act determined that the Regent would be the person next in line who had attained their majority," MacMarthanne said.

According to the Act in 1953, Prince Philip could become the Regent if the Queen passed away before Prince Charles reached 18.

"Therefore, in the event of Prince William having become king, and dying before Prince George had reached his majority, and there having been no further provisions passed by Parliament - such as in 1953, then the rather anomalous position would arise, given present circumstances, whereby Prince Harry, as next in line who had attained a majority, would become Regent," MacMarthanne added.

This means that the tragic demise of William could force Harry to wear the crown as regent until Prince George turns 18.