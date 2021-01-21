Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued directions to the Cellular Mobile Operators to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district. Photo: AFP

Cellular mobile operators begin mobile data services in South Waziristan

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the development Wednesday during a visit to the region

The premier had shared 3G and 4G services were not available earlier as government feared it might be used for terrorism

ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement a day earlier, 3G and 4G services are now finally available South Waziristan.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued directions to the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district.

These services will help residents for educational, health, business and other purposes. It will especially help students having online classes due to COVID-19.



PM Khan had visited South Waziristan on Wednesday and given a speech at a Kamyab Jawan Programme cheque distribution ceremony in Wana.

“We are trying to resolve your problems. From today 3G and 4G services will become functional,” said PM Khan. He added that it was the demand of the youth of the area that 3G and 4G services expand to the area.

The premier had shared that the 3G and 4G services were not available in the region earlier as the government feared that it might be used for terrorism. He added that he spoke to the army leadership about the issue and was informed that it was the need of the youth of the area.

“I spoke to the army and we decided that we will provide this facility,” said PM Imran.

Waziristan -- once considered the heartland of militancy -- is one of seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan, where the army has conducted a series of operations to flush out the TTP since 2014.