Thursday Jan 21 2021
Tom Holland details hilarious reaction to 'Spider Man' casting

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Marvel actor Tom Holland revealed his hilarious to finding out he got cast as Spider Man.

Holland spilled the beans behind it all during his interview with Variety and left fans in fits of laughter after explaining that he ‘broke’ his computer over the news.

He was quoted saying, "I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel.' I've still got the article saved on my computer. It said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland’."

At that moment, "I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts."

