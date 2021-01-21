Can't connect right now! retry
Lady Gaga articulates feelings on performing US national anthem at Biden's inauguration

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Laga Gaga also revealed the meaning behind golden dove brooch from Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga made a stunning appearance at the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the US president and vice president, on Wednesday.

Shedding light on her feelings about performing the national anthem at the 'Celebrating America' event, Gaga said, "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor.

"I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga," she added.

The songstress, who drew comparisons with Hunger Games with a statement dove pin she wore as part of her dress, came forth revealing the symbolism behind her choice of attire.

"A dove carrying an olive branch," she wrote. "May we all make peace with each other."


