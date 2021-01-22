Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Friday Jan 22 2021
Dave Chappelle diagnosed with Covid-19

Friday Jan 22, 2021

US stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is under quarantine, the TMZ quoting his representative reported.

Dave’s representative confirmed to the TMZ that 47-year-old comedian is currently quarantined, however, he has not yet experienced any symptoms.

The news of Dave came just two days after he was photographed with Elon Musk after his comedy show in Texas.

The report further says that Dave’s remaining Austin Texas shows have been cancelled and refunds will be offered.

