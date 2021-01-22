Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry touches on her workout secrets as a mother-of-two

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Halle Berry touches on her workout secrets as a mother-of-two

Halle Berry recently shed light on her secrets to mainting health while juggling the added responsibility of two children, and an entrepreneurial hustle.

Berry shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she spoke about her secrets to maintaining her mind, body and soul through health-and-wellness platforms and even answered the age old question of making me-time as a mother.

"I've made it my mission to find time in the day to exercise, get work done and be a mom. I think during COVID, it's been easy to forget the time in our day to be active because we just can't do the things that we used to do and it's hard to find ways to do that at home."

"I created the Journal on Joy as one of the tools to help remind people of what brings them joy. The Journal on Joy guides you through setting intentions, finding affirmations and manifesting your life."

She went on to say, "Discovering new, creative ways to stay active to feel inspired and energized while also making it fun when things feel mundane and monotonous has been key for my mental and physical health."

These days the only thing on Berry’s agenda is “being well, physically fit and healthy.” In order to achieve this goal she "has taken on a new meaning as I've become a mom in my 40s. I have to work at it every day have to think about what I put in my body via food, how I exercise and all the ways I can work hard that will allow me to be here through as many phases of the lives of my children as I can."

Before concluding Berry claimed, “Learning all the things I had to do for this film on top of the hours and hours spent fighting and training to prepare for this movie was, hands down, the hardest thing I've had to do.”

“I did jiu-jitsu, shadowboxed, skipped rope with our speed and weighted ropes, sprawling, capoeira, you name it — five days a week, for 60 to 90 minutes at a time."

More From Entertainment:

‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’

‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’
Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'
Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp's co-star says it's 'criminal' to drop star from Pirates of the Caribbean
Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

‘Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester

‘Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki touches on his plans for reprising Sam Winchester
Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo

Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo
Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal
Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy
Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’

Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’
Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Latest

view all