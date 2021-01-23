Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool meme with Bernie Sanders leaves netizens in stitches

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds left fans in stitches after he shared a meme of Bernie Sanders in a still from his movie Deadpool.

The 44-year-old star shared a meme of the Vermont senator from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration, which went viral because he was sitting alone with his arms crossed in mittens.

Reynolds isn't the only celebrity to do so as Sarah Jessica Parker too photoshopped the senator in a Sex and the City still. 

Speaking on NBC News, Sanders shared his opinion about folks having a good laugh about his photo. 

 "It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont," he said.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television

Ryan Seacrest says Kardashian-Jenner crew have 'stack of ideas' for television
Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Saweetie shares defining moment of her relationship with Quavo

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy

Jennifer Lopez gets candid about undergoing therapy
Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name

Zayn Malik's fans reveal new things about his daughter's name
Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die

Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die
Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago

Kim Kardashian seems to ease tension with Kanye West as she shares sweet photo of Chicago
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares loved-up photo from her romantic thriller 'Ramo'

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares loved-up photo from her romantic thriller 'Ramo'
Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana

Prince Charles, Camilla’s struggles began due to Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around 'privacy explosions' revealed
Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki

Adele finally achieves court verdict against ex Simon Konecki
‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’

‘Bridgerton’s’ Lady Whistledown comes out ‘with the latest gossip’
Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Latest

view all