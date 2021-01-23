Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears

According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries assistant director, the meteorological department has warned of a hurricane



The fisheries department directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from entering the deep sea from today till Monday

Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday due to the high tide

Typhoons have been reported in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, following which fishermen have been instructed to remain cautious.



The fisheries department directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea from today till Monday.

According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries assistant director, the Met office has warned of a hurricane.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday due to the high tide.

The Balochistan fisheries assistant director said fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni should avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishaps.