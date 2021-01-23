Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

  • According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries assistant director, the meteorological department has warned of a hurricane
  • The fisheries department directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from entering the deep sea from today till Monday
  • Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday due to the high tide

Typhoons have been reported in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, following which fishermen have been instructed to remain cautious.

The fisheries department directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea from today till Monday.

According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries assistant director, the Met office has warned of a hurricane.

Read more: Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday due to the high tide.

The Balochistan fisheries assistant director said fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni should avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishaps.

More From Pakistan:

UHS issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

UHS issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS
Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding
Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project

Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project
PTI foreign funding case: ECP to hold open hearing after scrutiny committee submits report

PTI foreign funding case: ECP to hold open hearing after scrutiny committee submits report
Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping

Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping
Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening
Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC

Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC
UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines
Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan

Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan
China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan
Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance

Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Latest

view all