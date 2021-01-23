Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Title of 'Mufti' withdrawn from Abdul Qavi post Hareem Shah episode

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

  • Maulvi Abdul Qavi's uncle withdrew the "honor of Mufti" from the cleric and confiscated his cell phone.
  • The development comes after his controversial video surfaced with TikTok star Hareem Shah a few days back.
  • Maulana Abdul Wahid said Qavi will be given "psychiatric treatment".

Maulvi Abdul Qavi's uncle on Saturday withdrew the "honor of Mufti" from the cleric and confiscated his cell phone after a video surfaced of him being slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah a few days back.

Reportedly, Qavi's uncle Maulana Abdul Wahid took away his cellphone due to his controversial statements and actions which were criticised over various social media platforms.

Maulana Abdul Wahid said that the world is denouncing Qavi's controversial stunts and that he will be given "psychiatric treatment".

Earlier this week, social media was set abuzz over a viral video of TikToker Hareem Shah slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed, engrossed in a mobile phone, when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

Talking to Samaa Tv, Hareem Shah had confirmed that the woman in the video was her. The TikToker had claimed she was irked by inappropriate statements made by Mufti Qavi to her and her friend.

“I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rapes in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the Mufti had told Geo News that he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV program in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”

