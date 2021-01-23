Meera reveals her wedding date

Renowned Pakistani film star Meera has finally announced the date of her marriage, yet the actress has not disclosed the person she is getting married to.



The Baaji actress recently appeared on a web show where she got candid and made several revelations.

When asked about her wedding, Meera disclosed that she will be tying the knot in October, however, she did not reveal the name of the groom.

She also revealed that she will be starring in an action film by Nadeem Baig soon.

Meera also did not unveil the name of the film.